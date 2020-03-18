Council meeting focus on how corona could hurt $500k surplus

The brief council meeting of the Bundaberg Regional Council was held in the formal chamber due to the coronavirus.

BUNDABERG Regional Council is aware coronavirus could impact its surplus but is yet unclear by how much.

Chief executive Steve Johnston raised the issue with councillors in the last official briefing of the council term, in the lead-up to next week's full council meeting.

There was a change in procedure as the monthly briefings are normally held in a conference room, but instead it was held in the formal council chamber for more space to allow for social distancing.

Executives who normally briefed councillors about their departments' operations remained outside of the room, which the chief executive providing the summaries instead.

Mr Johnston said the council currently had a surplus of $500,000.

"We've still got four-five months of the financial year to go," He said.

"I guess there may be some unknowns."

Mr Johnston said there could perhaps be some implications to the amount of leave that council staff impacted by the pandemic may need to take.

But he said he would be in a better position to address that by the end of next month.

Incumbent deputy mayor Bill Trevor said there could be "surprises" with further federal and state government funding which could flow into the community by June 30.

Mr Johnston said the council had been approached by the federal government, which he said was examining a further stimulus package to aid local governments.

He understood that it could be aimed at delivering infrastructure projects that could quickly be delivered, although the specifics still needed to be confirmed.

"It's not dissimilar, I guess, to the State Government's Works for Queensland program," Mr Johnston said.

"We've submitted a list of projects under consideration should that program come to fruition.

"Stuart (Randle, infrastructure general manager) has gone through and pulled out projects which ordinarily may have been planned for early next year."

After the meeting, councillors were updated about the coronavirus from local disaster co-ordinator Gavin Steele, who is also the council's general manager of community and environment.

A council spokesman said regular updates would be given about changes to council events and services.

"There's no change to staff arrangements at this time, but we're looking at work-from-home as a possibility for office staff if required," the spokesman said.