Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DONATION: Mayor Jack Dempsey handed the ladder to Red Collar Rescue's Lisa Marriott and children Sierra and Jacob.
DONATION: Mayor Jack Dempsey handed the ladder to Red Collar Rescue's Lisa Marriott and children Sierra and Jacob. Contributed
Community

Council steps in after thief takes ladder from dog rescue

Sarah Steger
by
30th Jul 2018 11:13 AM

BUNDABERG Regional Council has stepped up to help charity dog shelter Red Collar Rescue after their extension ladder was stolen last week.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the council acted immediately to assist the not-for-profit animal rescue organisation which did so much for the local community.

"We are so thankful for Red Collar Rescue's hard work and compassion,” he said.

"To show our gratitude, we have organised for a brand new ladder to be delivered to the team.”

The organisation's founder, Sharyn Banks, said she was over the moon to accept the donation.

"We are just blown away by the support, I was rather choked up about it, it's amazing,” she said.

She added that the theft had been a big blow to them as the ladder would have cost quite a bit to replace.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Opinion: Why Turnbull's byelection sad show will hurt Bundy

    premium_icon Opinion: Why Turnbull's byelection sad show will hurt Bundy

    Opinion THE resounding loss for the government on the so-called Super Saturday for byelections is bad news for Hinkler voters.

    • 30th Jul 2018 10:28 AM
    Man builds speed bumps outside neighbour's home overnight

    premium_icon Man builds speed bumps outside neighbour's home overnight

    News Couple finds neighbour building speed bumps in front of their house

    Police crackdown uncovers disturbing trend on our roads

    Police crackdown uncovers disturbing trend on our roads

    News Roadside testing blitz identifies a dangerous trend on the rise.

    Bargara fireys stand up against DV

    Bargara fireys stand up against DV

    Community Raising awareness against violence

    Local Partners