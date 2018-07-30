Council steps in after thief takes ladder from dog rescue

DONATION: Mayor Jack Dempsey handed the ladder to Red Collar Rescue's Lisa Marriott and children Sierra and Jacob.

BUNDABERG Regional Council has stepped up to help charity dog shelter Red Collar Rescue after their extension ladder was stolen last week.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the council acted immediately to assist the not-for-profit animal rescue organisation which did so much for the local community.

"We are so thankful for Red Collar Rescue's hard work and compassion,” he said.

"To show our gratitude, we have organised for a brand new ladder to be delivered to the team.”

The organisation's founder, Sharyn Banks, said she was over the moon to accept the donation.

"We are just blown away by the support, I was rather choked up about it, it's amazing,” she said.

She added that the theft had been a big blow to them as the ladder would have cost quite a bit to replace.