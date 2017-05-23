Council staff don hazmat suits to clean up CBD footpath

HAZMAT: Bundaberg Regional Council staff clean up after a ceiling panel crumbled and fell onto Woongarra St on Tuesday morning.

UPDATE 11am: Bundaberg Regional Council staff in hazmat suits have cleaned up the material on Woongarra St.

Ms Smith and Mr Marsellos said they were pleased the council had stepped in to clean it up off the busy thoroughfare.

The NewsMail is awaiting a response from the council on whether the material has been identified as asbestos.

EARLIER:

BUNDABERG Regional Council is organising the clean-up of a ceiling panel on Woongarra St which fell to the ground and crumbled, and was walked over by passers-by including young children and the elderly for more than two hours.

Fortunately nobody was standing under the panel, about a centimetre thick and 2sqm in area, when it crumbled and fell from the ceiling of the awning outside Zest hairdressing salon.

Colette Smith, who runs Zest , said she had raised the condition of the awning outside the shop with her Brisbane-based landlord.

"I've messaged him a while ago about it, and remessaged him again this morning because another piece (inside) was a bit loose," she said.

"Five minutes later, it fell down."

BEEN A FALL: A pedestrian walks around the panel which fell from the awning of Zest hairdressing on Woongarra St this morning. Eliza Goetze

It was so loud when it fell down about 8am that Brad Marsellos heard it from inside the ABC Wide Bay office next door.

"It was mainly a concern because kids are going past up into Kindermusik," Ms Smith said.

"(Mr Marsellos) came out and stopped me from picking it up."

Mr Marsellos said he rang Bundaberg Regional Council straight away, but was initially told it was not the council's responsibility to remove it.

He said he was worried the material could have contained asbestos.

FALLING DOWN: The panel, about 2sqm in area, was part of the ceiling of the awning outside Zest hairdressing salon. Eliza Goetze

"People have been walking through it all morning, so the concern is just not knowing what it is," he said.

"It seems water damaged - and whether the other panels are damaged is also a concern.

"It would be good to get it cleaned up as quickly as possible, given it's a footpath on a main street."

The council soon changed its tune with staff returning at 9.30am and saying the council would clean the site as soon as possible.

There are currently witches' hats preventing pedestrians from walking through the material.

The council has been contacted for further comment.