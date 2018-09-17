Council sets traps for feral cats at Baldwin Swamp

TRAPS are being laid for feral cats in the Baldwin Swamp area to reduce the destruction they cause.

Bundaberg Regional Council has put a program in place aiming to trap the animals.

Council environment and natural areas spokesman Wayne Honor said feral cats were commonplace in the Bundaberg and neighbouring regions, and needed to be dealt with immediately.

"The animals really do create a significant impact on bird life, small mammals and reptiles,” Cr Honor said.

"Through their activities in Baldwin Swamp the feral cats threaten the survival of the creatures we seek to protect within the reserve,” he said.

Cr Honor said the council was aware that, although the traps were intended for feral cats, domestic pets may be caught in the process and all animals caught would be checked for microchips.

The owners of micro-chipped cats will be contacted. Release fees apply if the animal is privately owned.

"Our intention is to provide the best possible protection to the wildlife in Baldwin Swamp and persons owning cats should ensure their animals do not wander into the reserve,” Cr Honor said.

He said research showed that more than 2 million feral cats were roaming across Australia, resulting in an estimated 272 million birds being killed each year.

He urged owners of domestic cats to make sure their pet was indoors at night.

"The trapping process is certainly not discretionary and the traps do not discriminate when it comes to whether it is a domestic or feral cat that is captured,” he said.

The release fee for a domestic cat caught in the traps is $145.