Council set to deliver record low rate rise in local budget

RATES: Yesterday Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey would not confirm the figure, saying "all will be revealed on Thursday”, but said the council was doing everything it could to alleviate cost-of-living pressures in the community. TAHLIA STEHBENS

THERE are two more sleeps until Bundaberg Regional Council hands down its 2018-2019 Budget and the question most ratepayers want to ask is "will there be a rates increase?”.

The answer is yes - but it may not be as bad as you had been expecting.

The NewsMail understands the council will move to adopt the lowest rise in its 10-year history at the inflation rate of 1.9 per cent.

That is significantly lower than last year's increase of 3.45 per cent, and lower still than the 3.5 per cent announced last week by the Sunshine Coast Regional Council.

Cr Dempsey did reveal, however, that the budget would freeze charges for water access and household waste collection.

"Bundaberg is fairly unique among Australian councils in having retained responsibility for waste management, water and sewerage,” he said.

"In most other areas there are state or regional water authorities, and waste management is frequently outsourced.

"We believe it's better to have our hands on the levers so we can minimise costs to ratepayers.”

Last year's increase of 3.45 per cent was inclusive of general, water, waste and sewerage charges and, Cr Dempsey said, funded a "massive” capital works spend of $130 million.

The spend included money for paths and roads around the region, especially in and around Bargara.

The final stage of the Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant was boosted with $20 million.

Along with $7.5 million allocated for Stage Two of the Bundaberg Multiplex, swimming pools around the region will be developed.

Also:

The council is investing $1 million to upgrade the streetscape in the area of the Bundaberg Rum Distillery

The council will construct a third cell at the Cedars Road Landfill at a cost of almost $4.3 million is the big ticket item aligned with the Waste and Recycling budget

The CBD fire station will be transformed into an art and innovation hub

$500,000 has been allocated for the construction of a natural themed play area at the Botanic Gardens

Cr Dempsey said the spend was only dwarfed by the budget to recover from the 2013 flood and to help keep momentum going in the region and create jobs.

It is unclear whether there will be a repeat of last year's newly introduced $50-a-year environment charge.

The mayor said the council was committed to minimising fees and charges while maintaining the highest possible standard of service delivery.

"We know that average household incomes in the Bundaberg region are among the lowest in Australia and we have a large number of residents on pensions,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Council can play a small but important part in reducing individual financial hardship and strain on household budgets.

"With regard to community care and disability services, by freezing fee increases for these important services we're assisting some of the most vulnerable people in our region.”

The budget will be announced at 10am Thursday.

NO INCREASE

The council has previously signalled there will be zero increase for some fees including: