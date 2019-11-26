Council sends planning amendments to Planning Minister

THE Bundaberg Regional Council waits for the State Planning Minister to approve its two planning scheme amendments, following the decision of councillors to submit them.

Amendment Number 5 focuses on changes to the Bundaberg State Development Area, the Burnett Heads Local Centre and Marina, building heights, dual-occupancy rules, local heritage laws, and the Kalkie-Ashfield local plan.

There was also an amendment to Mon Repos protection measures which applied to Burnett Heads. This would change the zone of affected properties from an emerging community zone to a rural zone.

According to council documents this amendment would impact 22 properties in Shelley St, Hampton Ct, and Dryden St.

The public was able to comment on both amendments in September and October, and 55 submissions were given to council staff to consider before adjusting proposals.

Last week in the ordinary council meeting the councillors approved the changes to be sent to the Minister, Cameron Dick, and then would formally legislate the changes if his office made no objection.

The relevant public submissions were released to the public, although the council blacked-out names and addresses for privacy reasons.

The Mon Repos amendment attracted the most commentary, which considers the State Government’s Temporary Local Planning Instrument.

Half of the 28 submissions objected to the amendment, while six showed support.

There was concern that the change could weaken the TLPI’s intention to protect turtles.

Criticism for the changes feared that there could be allowance to subdivide the properties into areas of 2000 square metres, which would create up to 100 more dwellings in the affected area.

This could increase street lighting, and traffic, and decrease the quality of groundwater and of views.

One submission said that it wanted the planning zone to be unchanged.

“I wish to have less development in the Shelley St turtle conservation area precinct to keep the glow of lights and noise from coastal communities to a minimum.

“This helps support our region’s economy greatly, including my own business which is totally dependent on the continuation of the turtles returning to Mon Repos to rest.”

Another submission said a sea turtle code existed for 20 years, but that it had been neglected for the sake of economic development.

“If council is genuine in protecting our most valuable tourist attraction, our unique turtles, which cost us nothing, then council should also be introducing a mandatory lighting code to go with the sea turtle overlay.”

But the six submissions that showed support for the turtle protection planning amendment reflected a balance between the environment and development.

There were also submissions seeking more clarity on what the amendment would mean., including the definitional of ‘rural residential’ and property sizes.