Council seeks interest for Bargara sites soon vacant

TWO prime Bargara properties used by Bundaberg Regional Council will become vacant next year and community input is being sought on their future use.

Health and Regulatory Services portfolio spokesperson Cr John Learmonth said Bargara Service Centre would be available mid-2019 after staff were relocated to other offices throughout the region.

Cr Learmonth said greater use of Bargara Cultural Centre. was an option

"(The) council wants to attract interest from groups that can operate these buildings as engagement hubs that activate the locality and meet community needs in Bargara,” he said.

"We invite people to let us know their thoughts and recommendations by heading to the Bundaberg Regional Council website and completing the web form provided.

Cr Learmonth said after the consultation period had ended and the input evaluated, the council would seek Expressions of Interest to operate the buildings.

"(The) council has made no decision yet about potential sale or lease of the buildings - we are first interested in what uses the community would like to see in the buildings,” he said.

"Maintaining the buildings as they are or letting them deteriorate is not an option.”

Divisional representatives across the Bargara area, Crs Scott Rowleson and Greg Barnes, said it was an opportunity for the region to expand its facilities and services.

"These buildings could provide such benefit to Bargara ,including enhancing social and economic outcomes for the region,” Cr Rowleson said.

"(The) council will still have a presence in Bargara, with a refit under way on a See St shopfront in the town centre where the community can more easily access council services.”

Cr Barnes said: "We are committed to maintaining our presence in Bargara and to deliver an exceptional level of service at our new address.”

Cr Barnes said it was envisaged the shopfront would be operating early next year.

To provide feedback on the future use of the buildings, go to www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au/ bargara+feedback or attend community consultation at the centre on Wednesday, from 5pm to 6pm, or Friday, from 1pm to 2pm.

Consultation closes on December 21.