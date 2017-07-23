Council says too many dogs are roaming the streets

Too many dogs are winding up in the pound, says the council.

The Bundaberg Region is fortunate to have its new Qunaba Animal Management Facility as the numbers of impounded animals are testing its limits.

Other services like Red Collar Rescue and RSPCA are also reportedly struggling to cope with animals handed to them.

Divisional Councillor for the new Qunaba facility Scott Rowleson said that he shares the concerns of other agencies in regards to how they handle this influx

"This is an extremely worrying situation and clearly demonstrates a number of key points.

"It shows that owners are not caring for their pets or they have a lack of suitable enclosures to securely hold them.

"Exacerbating the problem is the fact that many of these dogs are not micro-chipped or registered which delays Council action in reuniting them with their owners.

"While the Qunaba facility certainly has been designed to cater to additional capacity, this is defeating the purpose of Council's desired animal management programs.

"The fact that Council responded to a staggering 27,197 animal management requests between 2012 and 2016 resulting in 6755 impounded animals is evidence of ongoing irresponsibility by some pet owners.

"If people have genuine affection for their animals, the cost of having a suitable enclosure is far less than the costs involved with their animals causing a traffic accident, causing animal nuisances or being involved in animal attacks."

Cr Rowleson said RSPCA is currently running its Operation Wanted campaign through to the end of August 2017 which provides discounted de-sexing of cats and dogs.

"Council will be forwarding its dog registration renewals at the end of the month and the ongoing high number of unclaimed dogs impounded could certainly soar if these registrations are not renewed.

"The cost of registration for a de-sexed and micro-chipped dog is a modest $28. If your dog registration is currently up-to-date and it is impounded with Council, dog owners are entitled to one free release from Council's animal facilities provided the dog has not been previously impounded during the registration period or is a Regulated Dog.

"Animals, other than dogs, do not currently require registration with Council. This does not waive the responsible animal keeping requirements under Council's local laws and other animal related legislation.

"Costs to council each year to address issues with stray dogs and other animals is increasing and rate payers expect that we keep costs down. I urge all owners to please look after their four legged friends," said Cr Rowleson.

To view animals currently impounded head to www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au/environment/animals/impounded.