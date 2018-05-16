Council says plan for more pokie play would affect town

BUNDABERG Regional Council officers have recommended against allowing a sports club at Bargara extend its poker machine gaming hours to 2am.

Council officers say an application by Sandhills Sports Club that would enable pokie players to keep pressing the button in the early hours would have an impact on the surrounding community.

Councillors were presented with a report on the matter at today's briefing meeting. It will go to the vote on Tuesday.

In February a conditional approval to redevelop the sports club was granted by the council which followed an earlier approval from 2016.

The conditional approval of 2018 was for business hours to be set between 9am and 12am daily.

A council officer said the applicant contended the gaming licence prevailed over the land use approval which operated to 2am.