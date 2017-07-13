Council says law experts are right on Cr David Batt

COUNCILLOR David Batt is well within his rights to remain on council, according to Bundaberg Regional Council.

A council spokesman echoed sentiments made by political law experts in yesterday's NewsMail after some residents raised questions regarding Cr Batt's dual role as councillor and LNP candidate for Bundaberg at the next state election.

"Cr Batt as a candidate for the forthcoming state elections is entitled to pursue his candidacy under the relevant provisions of the Queensland Electoral Act and the Local Government Act,” he said.