Council says fairies, kittens and dinosaurs will take over

Kittens, fairies and aliens will take over Alexandra Park in celebration of National Parks Week.

Bundaberg Regional Council Environment and Natural Resources portfolio spokesperson Cr Bill Trevor said by utilising a mobile device and the Magical Park app, the region's youngest residents could immerse themselves in a digital fantasy playground.

"Council has partnered with Geo AR Games to celebrate National Parks Week with the Magical Parks concept," Cr Trevor said.

"Magical Parks combines technology and the great outdoors in an innovative way which will capture the imagination of the region's children

"Through the app, once kids enter the magical park boundaries, they can see aliens and spaceships in AlienScape or herd kittens and chase fairies in Fantasy Land.

"Due to a technical issue the dinosaur game has been temporarily taken offline but will be available once again next week. In the dinosaur game players can enter Prehistoria, collecting eggs and coming face-to-face with a T-Rex.

"To navigate these digital playgrounds kids will need to move through the Magical Park boundary area providing an opportunity to enjoy exercise in the great outdoors."

Cr Trevor said Council had access to the Geospatial Augmented Reality technology throughout Parks Week, celebrated from March 4 to 12.

"I would encourage the region's families to take advantage of this unique opportunity to enjoy the Magical Park technology while it is available.

"Alexandra Park is a wonderful community asset in itself with playground facilities, boardwalk and a free zoo to enjoy."

The Magical Park geolocation is based in the area surrounding the rotunda at Alexandra Park, Quay Street, Bundaberg.

To enter Magical Park, residents can download the free 'Magical Park' app from the App Store or Google Play. Gamers also need a compatible mobile device with compass, gyroscope, GPS and accelerometer sensors. Compatible device models include iPhone 5 or later, iPad 3 or later and Android devices. Devices will also need access to mobile data and have the GPS function turned on and set to high accuracy if available.



Cr Bill Trevor found himself in a digital fantasy world complete with dinosaurs when down at Alexandra Park.

