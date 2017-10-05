Council says Facebook not a reliable source

FLASH FLOOD: Monday's weather event dumped more than 300mm on the region.

BUNDABERG Regional Council has advised residents not to turn to social media for reliable information during weather events like the region experienced on Monday.

But residents hit straight back on Facebook, complaining about the lack of information.

The first post the council made about the wild weather was issued at 7.33pm on Monday - hours after the height of record-breaking heavy rain and flash flooding.

"Well it's about time the council said something,” Eddy Andrews said.

"Do you think you could put the road closures on your website as part of your plan?” Cherry Maidment said.

Information about road closures was posted the day after the destructive weather event.

A council spokesman said Facebook was not a reliable source in weather situations.

He said the issuing of a severe weather warning by BoM on Sunday resulted in the Local Disaster Management Group being activated.

"The obsession many people have with social media and the expectation that they will be informed minute by minute is, quite frankly, misplaced,” the spokesman said.

"Facebook provides only one source of public information - if people want to be sure of receiving the best information they need to tune in to warnings from official and trusted sources.”

The spokesman said the council recommended people use official sources such as BoM and the local ABC, as well as the State Government's QldTraffic webpage in what were "part-and-parcel of the reliable sources of truth that the community use in their own disaster planning”.

"We do appreciate that weather is unpredictable and when it is at its most furious there will be periods when people will be on their own and will feel like they are lacking information. This is a reality that people should plan for,” the spokesman said.

"The bottom line is that council has significant experience in disaster management situations and residents of the region can have full confidence in the ability of council to respond when and where required.”