Council saves $1M in power costs

Mayor Jack Dempsey.
Mayor Jack Dempsey.
Jim Alouat


BUNDABERG Regional Council has saved more than $1 million in electricity costs since April as Mayor Jack Dempsey aims to make the region Australia's solar city.

Cr Dempsey said he was proud of the council's record in aligning itself with numerous opportunities to use clean energy options in new and existing infrastructure projects.

"Clean energy options are front and centre of council strategies in meeting the challenges of rising energy costs and expectations relating to environmental standards,” he said.

"Bundaberg Regional Council has had its Clean Energy Bundaberg strategy in place since 2014 and since its introduction council has adopted a sharper focus on means to save money while playing a role in supporting state and federal renewable energy initiatives.”

