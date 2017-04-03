Council report card one year into the job

IT'S been more than year since Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey swept to power with a landslide victory at the 2016 Bundaberg Regional Council election.

Securing 70% of the vote, the former police minister and Bundaberg MP took the top job on the back of election promises including leading one of the best councils in Australia.

Has he delivered on that audacious promise?

With only a quarter of his term under his belt, Cr Dempsey said it was too early for self- congratulations or recriminations, but believed the council was getting "the little things right”.

"I enjoyed substantial personal support at the election but basically there are three people out of every ten who did not support Jack Dempsey,” he said.

"I appreciate that I have commitments to uphold to the 70% of people who did support me and realise I need to work hard to convince the other 30% that I am worthy of the role of mayor and the responsibility of leading the council team.”

Cr Dempsey highlighted the council's implementation of a 3.5% average rate rise and a capital works budget worth $125 million dedicated to building infrastructure, among some of the council's achievements in its first year.

"The council team, and that includes senior staff as well as my fellow 10 elected members, undertook to review the council's operations and budgets line by line to determine exactly where funds were being invested and if efficiencies and savings could be achieved,” he said.

This financial year, Cr Dempsey said, the council had enjoyed the support of Federal and State Governments, which had financially committed to local projects such as the $14.5 million Bundaberg Multiplex.

"In the past 12 months (the) council has made a conscious effort to engage with developers and investors to encourage them to look at this region and to see what we see every day and to realise the potential that exists here,” he said.

"It has been difficult to pick up the local paper in the past 12 months and to not read something positive about our magnificent region; a new initiative, new investment or new announcement stimulating the momentum required for growth.”

Cr Dempsey said the council had also significantly reduced its debt from a forecast $120 million to $80 million.

"This level of debt provides the council with the financial capacity, the financial breathing space to undertake projects should opportunities present themselves,” he said.

"Creating the climate for growth is a key economic motivation for (the) council and recently our Open for Development initiative has brought forward a massive amount of investment - some $148 million in fact.”

Cr Dempsey said the council was well aware the community was requesting facilities that could add enjoyment to the region, but said there were more pressing projects.

"If we get these building blocks right the development of more social infrastructure will follow,” he said.

The council is seeking to apply for staged funding to address historic drainage problems.

"Likewise we have identified that a lot of our infrastructure, water and wastewater facilities in particular, are in need of modernisation and these are big-ticket items,” Cr Dempsey said.

"There's nothing too sexy about water and wastewater facilities but they are key infrastructure and essential to future growth.

"It gets back to the basics of roads, rates and rubbish.”

Here's what each councillor had to say about their last 12 months:

Division 1 - Cr Jason Bartels

Cr Jason Bartels

THE council has inherited major legacy drainage issues across the entire region.

We have been endeavouring to find ways to fix these problems and have started by increasing the minor drainage budget from $500k per year to $1.5 million next year.

The council has approved a staged program for Moore Park Beach to protect and beautify the foreshore area.

This staged program will be conducted during the next three years.

Stages 1 and 2 have started this year and are progressing well.

Works for Qld funding will also see the development of a foreshore hub and the construction of additional shelter on the foreshore at Nielson Park and many additional projects throughout the division and the region.

In the area of vector control the council has increased the budgeted funds and this has allowed for additional vector control programs to be undertaken across the region.

Division 2 - Cr Bill Trevor

Cr Bill Trevor Craig Warhurst

EXTENDED experience with local government has taught me the importance of communicating with people and I am committed to putting those skills into action if elected.

I may be busy but I realise the people I am serving are just as busy and that is why I choose to travel to every corner of Division 2 to consult with people in their own homes or hold community meetings in locations where they are experiencing problems.

I may not always be able to solve a problem but a phone call to me from a ratepayer will never go unanswered.

Drainage is a problem across the region and is going to require tens of millions of dollars to address.

I am pleased that during this first year there have been road upgrades and attention to upgrading aged infrastructure in Division 2 such as the Gregory River Water Treatment Plant.

Some issues have been addressed, some are in the process while others are being budgeted for.

Division 3 - Cr Wayne Honor

Cr Wayne Honor Carolyn Archer

I TARGETED infrastructure upgrades, affordable rates and economic growth for our region as priorities during the election campaign.

Council has produced the lowest average rate increase in the life of the amalgamated council at 3.5%; we have announced the construction of a $2 million budget accommodation facility for Gin Gin and the council has announced funding for the upgrade of not only the Gin Gin sewerage treatment plant but also the water treatment plant.

The Port of Bundaberg is the success story of the year and the announced State Development Area adjacent to the port will be a catalyst for ongoing industrial development.

Division 4 - Cr Helen Blackburn

Cr Helen Blackburn

MY FIRST 12 months as a councillor have been spent advocating for changes beneficial to the entire region.

Drainage, CBD parking and recreational areas for youth are a focus and have been considered and actioned.

The council is seeking to secure easements over land in the North Bundaberg area to ensure essential drainage can be installed and maintained.

Long term drainage issues in the Fagg and Gavegan St areas have been addressed and works are scheduled to be implemented in the coming year.

The CBD revitalisation project valued at $16m will not only seek to energise the CBD but will also aim to address car parking issues.

Council agreed to fund a $500,000 youth recreation area in the Botanic Gardens in the coming financial year and has also approved the installation of a mountain bike Pump track in the Avoca area valued at $306,000.

Additionally, I have been instrumental in setting up the Community Consultation desk in Hinkler Central manned by various councillors each Saturday.

Division 5 - Cr Greg Barnes

Cr Greg Barnes Max Fleet BUN090316BARNES2

I CONTINUE to maintain a staunch commitment to community consultation and make myself available on a regular basis at the Bargara Central Shopping Centre.

I am pleased to say that projects viewed as priorities for Division 5 are being addressed with the extension of Hughes Rd continuing to attract annual budget allocations.

Improvements have been made to the Hughes Rd/Blain St sewerage reticulation with $600,000 budgeted.

In the 2017/18 budget, the council will fund improvements to its Kalkie Water Treatment Plant to facilitate an improvement to general water taste at Bargara.

Developer confidence in the region as a whole - including significant investment at Bargara - augers well for population growth and job creation.

The raising of the road surface at the current floodway near the child care centre will be addressed following the completion of the Hughes Rd Extension between Watson's Rd and the Rifle Range Rd roundabout once more significant traffic flows are achieved.

Division 6 - Cr Scott Rowleson

Cr Scott Rowleson Craig Warhurst

I AM pleased to report that Division 6 has been a vital part of the welcome progress that is sweeping the Bundaberg Region.

The development of the Mon Repos turtle attraction, the pre-scuttling work on the Tobruk and the newly constructed Animal Management facility at Qunaba are great achievements within Division 6.

Not to mention the multimillion dollar Rubyanna waste water treatment plant. Sewer connections and upgrades to Burnett Heads CBD precinct and Coral Cove are also progressing.

The Burnett Heads community is excited by the prospects associated with the proposed Streetscape project.

Elliott Heads residents have also asked for their foreshore master plan to be re-visited and that is now underway.

Council is aware of and is working toward relieving historic drainage issues across the region with more funds being spent in that area and I believe some issues with pests can be addressed with works moving forward.

Division 7 - Cr Ross Sommerfeld

Cr Ross Sommerfeld

TRAFFIC problems that have plagued motorists for years in Division 7 are well on the way to being rectified.

Major road construction is taking place to extend Kay McDuff Dr to the Ring Rd and also the development of Eggmolesse St through to Johanna Blvd will have major implications for positive traffic management in the area around Shalom College.

Improved safety through the redirection of heavy transport via the Ring Rd will be a major factor.

The drainage issues at Thabeban are also being remedied with the staged rollout of a $5 million improvement program.

The work started in 2015 and continues to receive annual budget allocations.

Division 8 - Cr David Batt

Cr David Batt Paul Donaldson BUN050317LNP2

LIKE many of my fellow councillors I see drainage problems as one of the most significant issues facing the council and one that will require careful planning and a commitment to funding to remedy.

The council is making a genuine effort to address these problems one location at a time and already there are success stories through the council liaising with property owners or holding onsite community meetings with our technical staff in attendance.

In support of one of my portfolio projects, the council will invest more than $4.5 million this financial year to extend pathways across the region.

This improves the opportunity for healthy activity as well as sponsoring an avenue for community social interaction.

An additional $1.7 million will also be injected into local parks projects. Council wants the community to be aware of the projects it is undertaking and the decisions it is making.

Councillors engage in regular community consultations to invite questions while providing updates on activities.

Division 9 - Cr Judy Peters

Cr Judy Peters Candyce Braithwaite

ENHANCED communications that easily engage with our residents is a prime goal whether it be through our website, social media or printed press releases.

I am looking forward to a rebuild of the council's website in the near future and the centralising of the large volume of the council's information in one easy-to-access location for residents.

The continuation of infrastructure programs such as drainage, roads, footpaths and bikeways throughout Division 9 as well as throughout the region is an issue and focus by myself and the entire council group.

Our region needs to be connected through a good road network with suitable infrastructure to encourage avenues for exercise, activities and safe egress and access to parklands and open spaces.

About $2.5 million is being injected into local paths over the next 10 months courtesy of the Works for Queensland grants. Council continues to deliver built infrastructure and social infrastructure to support the Live Work Play and Invest vision for our region.

Division 10 - Cr Peter Heuser

Cr Peter Heuser

IMPROVED communication is a prime goal and this has been achieved through facilitating consultations with the residents of Division 10 to address a raft of community concerns including the priority drainage problems in Avenell Heights, Walkervale, Kepnock and Thabeban.

The good news is that the council is addressing drainage issues as a priority and has tripled the amount budgeted for minor drainage maintenance up to $1.5 million annually.

Other issues relating to sewerage, roadworks (verge sealing), traffic flows and water pressure have either been partially rectified or are currently under investigation.

Work on pathways have been continued on Barolin St.

New works are scheduled for Boreham Park and the corner of Elliott Heads Rd/McCarthy St.

I have compiled a comprehensive report on high priority issues throughout Division 10 to be presented to council.