Council renovating bridges at Baldwin Swamp

GOING UP: One of the bridges under renovation.

TWO timber footbridges in Baldwin Swamp Environmental Park are currently under renovation.

The footbridges cross the lagoon closest to the adjacent Bundaberg Regional Council depot and will be closed to public use during the renovation.

Council nvironment and natural areas spokesman Bill Trevor said the crossings were originally installed over 25 years ago and some of the decking timber had deteriorated.

He said the project involved raising the height of the bridges, replacing the deck and adding galvanised hand rails.

"The poor condition of the bridges was identified by Council staff during regular inspections while the lack of handrails has been an issue referred to Council from members of the community,” he said.

Cr Trevor said staff have strategically planned the renovation project to minimise any environmental impacts.

"Instead of using machinery right next to the lagoon, a 200 tonne crane has been positioned in the adjacent Council depot and used to lift materials over the fence, avoiding damage to existing vegetation in the Environmental Park,” he said.

"The project will benefit visitors to the Environmental Park as these footbridges provide linkages to paths that traverse this environmental jewel.

"Many Bundaberg residents love to visit Baldwin Swamp, so I am delighted that we can maintain these footbridges and make them safer to use.”

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the month.