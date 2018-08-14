Council release second issue of student-written magazine

CREATIVE YOUTH: Students from multiple Bundaberg schools contribute to the magazine which is released each term

CREATIVE YOUTH: Students from multiple Bundaberg schools contribute to the magazine which is released each term Ashley Clark

HIGH school students across the region have been working hard in preparation for the release of the second issue of the Youth Chronicles magazine.

The council-run project is both written and produced by Bundy students with an issue being published each school term.

Bundaberg Regional Council's community and cultural services portfolio spokesperson Councillor Judy Peters said the magazine provided a space for aspiring writers and photographers to spread a message of positivity.

"The project is about changing perceptions -we want the wider community to see young people in a positive light," Cr Peters said.

She said the council worked with both state and private high schools as well as the youth services sector to publish the magazine and recommended that the community gave it a read.

"In schools, students are encouraged to get involved with writing stories and taking pictures and designing the pages that we put in the chronicles from each school, while youth services are encouraged to share stories on the achievements of young people they support."

"We encourage people to provide feedback that we can pass on to young people so that they can hear how the community is reacting," she said

To read the second issue, visit http://www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au/youth