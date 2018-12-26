Council refuses more applications for dual homes

MORE than $700,000 is owned to a Bundaberg tradies, employees and businesses by a building company that has gone belly-up.The business was set up in 2003 and Paul Joseph McDonnell was listed as the director. In July Homes R Us went into liquidation and Brisbane's McLeod & Partners was appointed the administrator.

A LARGE group of homeowners are no longer able to use their homes as they intended when they bought them after applications to allow the Bargara and Kalkie properties to operate as dual occupancies were refused.

The applications lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council requested the change of use for homes in streets including Breeze and Sorrento Dr, Shoreline Cres, Endeavour and Reef Ct, Bargara, and Alison Dr and Mandi Crt, Kalkie.

The common link between all the households is they were built by Homes R Us, a company now in liquidation.

The ongoing compliance issues, which saw single homes being leased as dual occupancies, was first raised in May when Mandi Crt homeowner Katherine Lalis was ordered by a court to stop renting out her home to two separate households. Ms Lalis had until the beginning of December to comply by evicting one tenant.

A council spokesman said the council had recently determined development applications for dual occupancies on numerous properties.

"Each application was assessed against the relevant provisions of the Bundaberg Regional Council Planning Scheme in accordance with the requirements of the Planning Act 2016 and considered on their own individual merits," he said.

"The assessment found that each of the proposals was in substantial conflict with some of the applicable provisions of the Planning Scheme and that there were insufficient reasons to approve them despite these conflicts."

This month the NewsMail revealed Homes R Us was founded in Bundaberg, with Paul Joseph McDonnell listed as the director.

In July this year Homes R US Queensland Pty Ltd went into liquidation and Brisbane's McLeod & Partners was appointed as administrators.

Now, details have emerged about Homes R Us Queensland Pty Ltd owing the $726,000 to Bundy businesses including the council, Bradnams Windows and Doors and Ken's Plumbing.