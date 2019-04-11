Council recovers $385K by selling homes behind in rates

GONE: Bundaberg Regioanl Coucnil sold three home that had hefty rates debts today.

AT THE eleventh hour seven homeowners made a last ditch bid to save their homes from the auction block, bringing their rates arrears up to date.

But four properties proceeded to auction today, with Bundaberg Regional Council seeking the sales to recover outstanding rates.

The council's finance spokesman Steve Cooper said 11 properties had originally been advertised for sale by auction for arrears of rates.

Cr Cooper said 18 bidders had registered for the auction with three properties sold and one passed in and retained by the council.

A property at 122 Sims Rd realised $162,000, another at 1/6 Pearl Court $107,000 and a property at 19 Telegraph Rd had realised $116,000.

Two of the three properties had exceeded the reserve price.

"A property at 9/75 Sylvan Drive failed to meet reserve and was passed in. The property will now be added to Council's land register,” Cr Cooper said.

"It is always unfortunate to see properties proceed to auction. These properties have had rates outstanding for three years or more.

"Council debt management staff undertake an exhaustive process in engaging with ratepayers with long overdue payments. Auctioning of the properties is the very last resort.

"The debt management processes council has had in place over the past couple of years has seen a steady decline in rate arrears.

"The advice to all ratepayers who may be experiencing some impediment in meeting their payment obligations is to contact the Council rates team and discuss their circumstances.”

Today's auction was conducted by LJ Hooker on behalf of Council.