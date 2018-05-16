Council ready to roll with park food vans in Bargara

TOP SHOT: Bargara Golf Club chef Cory Jalil. After initially voicing concerns about food vans at Bargara, the club is now looking at options to get involved.

TOP SHOT: Bargara Golf Club chef Cory Jalil. After initially voicing concerns about food vans at Bargara, the club is now looking at options to get involved. Mike Knott BUN210318TAKEAWAY2

AFTER speaking with Bargara businesses, Bundaberg Regional Council is likely to go ahead with the application to allow mobile food vans to operate at Chritsen Park.

In the March briefing meeting the council decided more community consultation was needed before a vote to allow the food vans to operate at the Baxter St and Esplanade location.

At the time the NewsMail spoke with Bargara Golf Club manager Tim Gash, who voiced his concerns.

Mr Gash believed granting mobile food vans the right to operate near the Basin would be detrimental to his business.

Since the meeting the council has made contact with the Bargara Golf Club.

A council spokesman said during the meeting with the golf club there was no major issues identified and the vans would be of a complementary nature to the whole of Christsen Park.

"They recognised the difference in their patrons to the patrons of the park with the services being quite different,” the spokesman said.

After the meeting with the council the Bargara Golf Club has written to them saying if there was to be written tenders for mobile food vans they would be keen to have one of their own operate from Christsen Park.

The spokesman said it wasn't because they didn't want the competition but more to expand their business.

Speaking after yesterday's meeting, Mr Gash said he didn't know all the finer details but after sitting down with council was "more than comfortable” with the licencing.

He was tight lipped about what the club's plans were but said they were now "exploring the potentials it had to offer”.

It was recommended the councillors vote in favour to grant the licencing at Tuesday's general meeting.

If it goes ahead it's understood there would be one licence granted and be valid for two years.