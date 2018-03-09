Council pushing ahead with Gin Gin makeover

GIN GIN's main street area is getting another $4million to finish its makeover.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey joined Federal Regional Development Minister John McVeigh and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd in Gin Gin this week to announce $1.6million of Federal Government assistance for the project.

The council has tipped in almost $2.4 million.

Mr McVeigh said the work would lead to tourists, jobs during construction and full-time positions once work was finished.

Cr Dempsey said with the latest announcement, nearly $8million would be invested in Gin Gin's main street in two stages.

Stage two will take in the highway area between Milden and Dear Sts.