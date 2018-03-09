Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mayor Jack Dempsey, John McVeigh, Ken O'Dowd and Cr Wayne Honor.
Mayor Jack Dempsey, John McVeigh, Ken O'Dowd and Cr Wayne Honor.
Council News

Council pushing ahead with Gin Gin makeover

9th Mar 2018 7:01 PM

GIN GIN's main street area is getting another $4million to finish its makeover.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey joined Federal Regional Development Minister John McVeigh and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd in Gin Gin this week to announce $1.6million of Federal Government assistance for the project.

The council has tipped in almost $2.4 million.

Mr McVeigh said the work would lead to tourists, jobs during construction and full-time positions once work was finished.

Cr Dempsey said with the latest announcement, nearly $8million would be invested in Gin Gin's main street in two stages.

Stage two will take in the highway area between Milden and Dear Sts.

Bundaberg News Mail
Childers solar farm begins to recruit workers

Childers solar farm begins to recruit workers

Business RECRUITMENT has begun for a solar farm being built in Childers.

AGED CARE CRISIS: Beloved mum suffers in agony

AGED CARE CRISIS: Beloved mum suffers in agony

News Janice Williams will never forget Valentine's Day 2018

LETTERS: Now's not the time to get rid of guns

LETTERS: Now's not the time to get rid of guns

Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

Final discharge for friendly Bundy nurse

Final discharge for friendly Bundy nurse

Community Ann's calling it a day after a stellar career

Local Partners