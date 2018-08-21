Council pushes town planning scheme change

BIG SPENDER: Planning and Development portfolio spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld is excited about the extension.

BUNDABERG Regional Council has announced proposed amendments to the town's planning scheme will be submitted to the State Government for review, subject to approval by councillors at today's meeting.

The planning scheme sets out a blueprint for future growth and development of the Bundaberg region to advance state and regional policies through detailed local responses.

The state interest review is the first step in the amendment process, which will be closely followed by community consultation.

The council's planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said the proposal sought to improve the operation and efficiency of the planning scheme.

"A planning scheme is a living document which is constantly being reviewed to ensure it continues to meet the requirements of our growing region,” he said.

"With the scheme in place since 2015 we have now had an opportunity to identify areas that need clarification or strengthening to ensure the intentions are clear.”

Cr Sommerfeld said changes would be made to reflect matters of state interest, including the establishment of a State Development Area at the Port of Bundaberg.

"We are proposing to update the strategic intent for this area to adequately reflect the importance of the Bundaberg SDA,” he said.

"These changes aim to ensure that the scheme supports appropriate development and investment in this area.”

Local planning carried out for the Burnett Heads town centre and land between Hughes Rd and Seaview Rd at Bargara, which was developed in consultation with relevant communities, is also proposed for incorporation into the plan.

This will happen along with amendments to the local plan for the Kalkie-Ashfield growth area, particularly north of Bargara Rd.

Changes to the planning scheme relating to the protection of loggerhead turtles and the Mon Repos Regional Park are not proposed to form part of this amendment package.

The protection of loggerhead turtles will instead be addressed through a separate amendment, which council is still working on with advice from a technical working group established by the state.