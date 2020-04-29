Council prepares to determine its portfolios

The Bundaberg Regional councillors will have their ordinary council meeting in the Civic Centre’s supper room, just like it did in the post-election meeting. Picture: Chris Burns.

BUNDABERG regional councillors are likely to receive their portfolios today, in what will be their first ordinary meeting of the term.

There seems to be a reconfiguration of portfolio titles in this new term, with the phrasing of ‘finance’ and ‘planning and development’ absent from the portfolio list supplied in the council’s amended agenda document.

The document indicates which councillor is likely to lead each portfolio, although this has to be formally approved in the civic centre supper room today.

The meeting will restrict the public from physically attending due to coronavirus protection measures, but will be livestreamed on the council’s website.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said the former finance portfolio will be part of the newly created ‘organisational services’.

The agenda recommended former finance spokesman Cr Steve Cooper retain his responsibilities through the organisational services portfolio.

The motion proposed that John Learmonth would take arts and cultural events, while May Mitchell received health, compliance and enforcement.

Vince Habermann would likely return to the sport and recreation portfolio after four years away from the council table.

Tracey McPhee will likely carry community services, and Tanya McLoughlin is likely to have waste and recycling,

Mayor Jack Dempsey would retain economic development, while deputy mayor Bill Trevor kept roads and drainage, Jason Bartels kept water and wastewater, and Wayne Honor kept parks and gardens.

The agenda suggested Greg Barnes continue to be responsible for the airport and disaster management, but with a significant extension dedicated to the COVID-19 recovery.

A council spokesman would not provide further details about the portfolios.

“We don’t comment on agenda items before the meeting,” the spokesman said.

The NewsMail understands after contacting councillors that they were informed not to make further comment. Several councillors said they would supply more details after their new roles were official.

Retired planner George Martin said he was concerned if there was no dedicated planning and development portfolio.

An elected representative making decisions on planning developments was significant to accountable governance, he said.

“That portfolio will become very important as we try to move our way economically out of this pandemic,” he said.

“We want good development that leaves a lasting legacy that is applauded.

“In the absence of further explanation, presumably the unelected CEO and planning manager will take responsibility for all planning decisions.”