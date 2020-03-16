Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Multiplex.
Bundaberg Multiplex.
News

Council postpones Seniors Expo to reduce COVID-19 spread

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
16th Mar 2020 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bundaberg Regional Council has postponed the Seniors Expo to help reduce the spread coronavirus.

A council spokeswoman said the 2020 Seniors Forum and Expo, due to take place at the Bundaberg Multiplex tomorrow, has been postponed due to preventive measures taken against the spread of coronavirus.

"Bundaberg Regional Council apologises to stallholders, guest speakers and the community involved for any inconvenience caused," the spokeswoman said.

"Residents will be informed of the event's reschedule date as soon as the information is available."

bundaberg regional council coronavirus covid19 seniors expo
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: A day at the races

        premium_icon PHOTOS: A day at the races

        Photos All the photos and action from the Bundaberg Catholic Schools race day, which was held at Thabeban Park on March 14.

        Download your 2020 NRL tipping chart

        premium_icon Download your 2020 NRL tipping chart

        Rugby League Get ahead of the pack and download your tipping chart now.

        Dozens of drivers tested in state wide operation

        premium_icon Dozens of drivers tested in state wide operation

        Crime Monto police were out in force breath testing drivers along the Burnett Hwy this...

        Voting early but don't know your council division?

        premium_icon Voting early but don't know your council division?

        Council News There are 10 council divisions and each has different options

        • 16th Mar 2020 11:42 AM