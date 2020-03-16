Council postpones Seniors Expo to reduce COVID-19 spread

THE Bundaberg Regional Council has postponed the Seniors Expo to help reduce the spread coronavirus.

A council spokeswoman said the 2020 Seniors Forum and Expo, due to take place at the Bundaberg Multiplex tomorrow, has been postponed due to preventive measures taken against the spread of coronavirus.

"Bundaberg Regional Council apologises to stallholders, guest speakers and the community involved for any inconvenience caused," the spokeswoman said.

"Residents will be informed of the event's reschedule date as soon as the information is available."