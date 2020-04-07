Council pleads for patience as camping grounds close

A number of overnight stay areas in the Bundaberg Regional Council area have closed.

A number of overnight stay areas in the Bundaberg Regional Council area have closed.

BUNDABERG Regional Council has closed overnight stay areas in Childers, Sharon Gorge and Lions Park in University Drive to align with the chief health officer’s directive relating to closure of camping grounds.

These restrictions mean visitors will not be able to use these rest areas until the restrictions are lifted.

Council’s general manager of community and environment Gavin Steele said travellers visiting the region had been trapped in a situation they had no influence over.

He said council was aware there was a large number of farm workers and grey nomads with no permanent residence in Australia who had been displaced as a result of the restrictions.

“We ask the community to show some patience for people caught in this situation,” Mr Steele said.

“Many are travellers who have been in Australia for quite some time and they have no alternative accommodation and can’t access welfare payments.

“Our advice to those travellers is to continue social distancing rules as stringently as possible.”