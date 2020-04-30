Council planning portfolio in doubt

Bundaberg Regional Council and the Urban Development Institute of Australia have a good working relationship, as shown here last year when Mayor Jack Dempsey and UDIA branch president Nathan Freeman signed a Memorandum of Understanding. Mr Freeman believes the council will explain the decision behind removing Planning and Development from its portfolios.

BUNDABERG construction representatives are seeking clarity after planning and development was removed from the council’s list of portfolios.

Bundaberg regional councillors formally approved the list of portfolios in their first ordinary meeting of the term yesterday, and although they did so unanimously, four of them questioned the absence of planning and development.

Cr Greg Barnes seconded the portfolios, but also suggested a motion for a planning and development committee made of three councillors be brought to the next council meeting in May.

They would then advise the rest of the councillors on if development applications should be approved.

A vote was then taken with eight votes supporting this decision to bring the motion to the next meeting, although Mayor Jack Dempsey, deputy mayor Bill Trevor, and Cr Wayne Honor voted against.

Cr Barnes said that although the State Government’s Belcarra legislation tackling local government transparency may have made the responsibilities of local planning more difficult, the community expected an elected representative to be involved in the decision making process.

“The community would expect we would not assign such an important role simply to protect our tails, that’s not what we’re here for,” Cr Barnes said.

Cr Dempsey said the running of a “modern council” had been guided by the Crime and Corruption Commission Queensland, as well as the impacts that the Belcarra legislation has had on larger councils.

He said councillors would receive an update of all planning applications every Friday.

“Every councillor has the opportunity to query every application, not just the applications in their particular division, for openness and transparency,” Cr Dempsey said.

Bundaberg builder Michael Randall said the portfolio was important because the local industry needed an elected council official to be able to consult with, which had previously been former Division 7 representative Ross Sommerfeld.

“That’s why all levels of government have elected officials taking responsibility of the whole shebang because you’ve got a person who you can go to who champions that particular industry,” Mr Randall said.

Bundy Homes co-owner Michael Randall. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

He did not support having a committee of three councillors as an alternative. “Whose overall responsibility is it? Who’s championing the development and constructions cause in Bundaberg?” Mr Randall said.

“Because if you give it to three, then theoretically everybody owns it and nobody owns it. “

Urban Development Institute of Australia’s branch president Nathan Freeman hoped the council would explain its decision further.

He said the UDIA and the council normally consulted frequently through a memorandum of understanding, but meetings had been impacted by the pandemic, as well as the election transition.

“There’s obviously pros and cons as far as different structures but we really just want to work with council to see what the best practice is,” Mr Freeman said.

“They’re only fresh into it, and they’re going to be looking at how they structure everything, so it will now be up to council to let everyone know what their thinking is around this.”

Mr Freeman said a reason for the decision was the absence of a councillor experienced to take on the role, such as former councillor, Mr Sommerfeld.

“Because it is such a big portfolio, it is difficult to get somebody with that experience to sort of take the role on. It might be that they are spreading the load across all the councillors.”

Cr May Mitchell said the portfolio should continue to be represented by a councillor.

“We’re the decision makers and we shouldn’t be agreeing to dismantle a process that gives confidence to ratepayers that their elected councillors are accessible and prepared to face the community,” she said.

“Planning and development is an area that creates public interest and generates the most robust community discussions and engagement.”

Cr Tracey McPhee said “I’m not 100 per cent convinced it’s in our community’s best interest” not to have the portfolio.

“I’m not versed in how these meetings work but I do just want it noted for the record I do have hesitations.”