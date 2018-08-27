Council on hunt to find illegal dumpers

TRASHED: Mike Johnson came across a shocking sight when he found litter scattered everywhere by the edge of the Burnett River

LOCALS are appalled to find sections of land next to the Burnett River have become dumping grounds for lazy people.

From bottles and paperwork to couches and cabinets, the river's edge is drowning in litter.

Bundaberg and District Urban Landcare Association's Mike Johnson said he came across the disappointing sight a few days ago and took to social media to voice his concerns to the community.

"There's anything from furniture to hundreds of stubby bottles - there's even personal paperwork and letters,” Mr Johnson said.

"People have said on Facebook 'you should track these things down',” Mr Johnson said.

But he stressed the paperwork may not have been dumped by the people whose names appeared on it.

It is one of a number of waterways and locations around Bundaberg that the land care association has found covered in trash and Mr Johnson said he contacted the local council regularly about these sorts of issues.

"Unless somebody reports this stuff or videos it, sees it actually happening, generally nothing does happen,” he said.

The rubbish in the area looked like a combination of dumping and people littering in the area, taking advantage of the dumped products and adding to the mess.

"I think there could be people even down there fishing off the river and stacking the stubbies up neatly on the chair, there's probably homeless people there as well that have joined in,” he said.

The community has shared their outrage on Landcare's Facebook page, with the post gaining more than 100 comments and 44 shares within the first day of being posted.

"This is so sad. How could people do this?” one Facebook user commented.

"Fair enough dump fees are getting higher but there is no need for this disgrace, use your bins they hold a lot, for other rubbish one good dump load every so often won't hurt anyone. It's not that people have to dump rubbish every week. Just lazy arse scumbags,” another user said.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesperson said the council were investigating the alleged illegal dumping and accepted responsibility for moving the rubbish to landfill.

"The dumped waste materials will be disposed of to landfill and any appropriate materials recycled once investigations have been finalised,” they said.

"The area is a hot spot for illegal dumping. Council is inspecting the material in an effort to identify the culprits.”

Both the council spokesman and Mr Johnson urged the community to report instances of illegal dumping.

The council spokesperson said by reporting such issues the council would have the ability to implement possible management strategies such as signage and limiting access.

Anyone with information regarding the matter is asked to contact Bundaberg Regional Council on 1300 883 699.