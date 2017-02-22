Council on board with new kayak adventure at Woodgate

PADDLE POWER: Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor said he thought the business would resonate with beachgoers.

BUNDABERG Regional Council has approved Woodgate Beach Kayak and Paddleboard Hire to start up a new business off the waters at Woodgate Beach.

The council received an application from the business to approve the use of kayaks and paddleboards in designated areas off Woodgate Beach and Theodolite Creek.

Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor, whose division includes Woodgate, said the operators were granted a seven-day operational permit to allow them to source the best tide opportunities.

Additionally, 14 conditions were attached to the approval.

"This represents an added commercial venture for the Woodgate Beach area as well as supplying an attraction that I feel will resonate with beachgoers,” he said.

"(The) council made a similar approval in November 2012 for a business operating in the Elliott Heads area.

"The operation of the hire business comes with specific safety requirements regarding the provision of equipment and the ages of users of the kayaks and paddleboards.”

Cr Trevor said a fee of $46 was required with the lodgement of the application and an annual commercial fee, currently $709, was payable each year.

There will be a total of five polyethylene kayaks and two stand-up paddleboards available for use.