Council officially extends development incentive scheme

HANDS UP: Bundaberg councillors were busy at today's meeting.

HANDS UP: Bundaberg councillors were busy at today's meeting. Zach Hogg BUN171213CCL2

BUNDABERG councillors got some housekeeping out of the way at today's ordinary meeting.

The Open for Development 2016 Infrastructure Charges Incentive Scheme has been extended for the second time.

The new closing date for applications for the incentives was today extended by Bundaberg Regional Council to June 28, 2019.

The completion date for eligible applications received after June 29 this year was extended to June 26, 2020.

Meanwhile, in a bid to save money, the council has agreed to have its 23 Caterpillar brand construction vehicles serviced by Hastings Deering, the only authorised dealer in Queensland.

Councillors unanimously voted to allow all work to be completed by the sole provider without seeking additional quotes.

The arrangement will stay in place until an alternative authorised supplier becomes available.

Also today the council adopted a two-page condensed corporate plan for 2019-23 yesterday following a review of its corporate plan in February.

The document reflects the strategic direction of the council and was voted in favour by all councillors at the meeting.

Click here for more information about the plan.