Council now on alert and preparing for every scenario

ON ALERT: Bundaberg Regional Council and the Local Disaster Management Group continues to monitor the predicted rainfall from of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

WIDE Bay Local Disaster Management Groups are officially on alert as the remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie continues to be felt across the region.

Upgraded from watch to alert as of 2.30pm today, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said both the Bundaberg and North Burnett Regional Council's were taking every precaution.

"We've got two more days of severe weather, particularly rain ... and everything that can be done has been done and is in place,” he said.

"The information and the modelling we have ... will see no inundation over the floorboards of houses, but we will see water predominately in those regular areas that receive flooding.

"In the town area that'll be the likes of Kendalls Flat area and other channel areas that we normally see a type of localised flooding.

"I just ask everybody to take time to check on their neighbours, have their plans in place, make sure they've got enough ... bread, milk and fuel as well as having their medical needs attended to.

"We don't want to see sight seeing and people out on roads unnecessarily.”

After fails of 100mm and more soaked parts of the Bundaberg region Tuesday night and Wednesday, Bundaberg Regional Council's disaster management officer Matt Dyer said rain directly associated with the weather event was expected to hit the region Thursday and Friday as it moved south.

"The numbers for rainfall are sort around that 100-150mm likely ... because we like to play it really safe we playing around with some higher numbers,” he said.

"The job now for the next 24 hours is to watch very closely where the rain's falling, how much rain's falling and the intensity of that rainfall.

"All those factors have a bearing on how things will play out across the region in the next 24-48 hours and beyond.

"We've got essentially a 24-hour watch desk running at the moment, it has been for the last couple of days, and that's just because Cyclone Debbie's been such an incredible system. There's been so much complexity in calculating where the rain's going to fall, especially after it crossed the coast.”

Mr Dyer said there was still a chance the predicted rainfall wouldn't even eventuate but preparations for a worse-case scenario were in place and the community would be advised if that developed.