Council nominations due to open in February

THREE people have publicly declared interest in campaigning for Bundaberg Regional Mayor.

But there will not be a formal list of candidates for the local government election on March 28 until the nomination period was closed.

An Electoral Commission of Queensland spokesman said that nominations will be opened in late February once the Notice of Election was published. Candidates will have a week to nominate themselves, and once this period has closed then the full list would be publicly available.

Incumbent Mayor Jack Dempsey, Division 4 councillor Helen Blackburn, and South Bundaberg resident Kirt Anthony said they will run.

Cr Dempsey said the region was “now at crossroads in terms of our future” and that he had a clear focus about regional development.

Cr Blackburn said that transparency and collaboration in the council was lacking, and that she wanted to work more collaboratively with other levels of government.