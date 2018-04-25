COUNCIL: Need for NBN sparks push for addresses

An NBN spokeswoman said a street address was required for construction to begin on connecting the service.

TWO new roads at the airport precinct have been given names after businesses in the area raised concerns they couldn't apply to connect to NBN.

Bundaberg councillors yesterday voted to give names to two internal roads servicing the airport.

The motion was discussed at council's monthly meeting, held at Childers.

The new roads will now go by Squadron Dr and Avro Ave.

Before the motion was moved, Councillor Wayne Honor reminded those at the meeting of the relevance the names posed to Anzac Day.

"It's important to remember the servicemen that used the Bundaberg Airport for the squadron that was based there, the training and the sacrifice that was given through loss in training exercises, and I think it's relevant we remember that,” he said.

The naming request followed the pending availability of NBN in the suburbs of Kensington, including the Bundaberg Regional Council airport precinct. It is understood tenants wish to connect to NBN but have been unable to do so due to the lack of a residential address for their businesses.

An NBN spokeswoman said a street address was required for construction to begin on connecting the service.

"When we roll out to individual businesses it's not automatic, they have to order a service,” an NBN spokeswoman said.

"We roll out to individual premises. It's pretty obvious ... NBN is a wholesaler.”

The request to name the internal roads was made on February 19, after which councillors were given a chance to put forward name suggestions.

The airport team also provided their recommendation to the council's development assessment officers.

The motion was seconded by Councillor Jason Bartels and passed unanimously.

A Buxton road split into two cul-de-sacs (originally Homann St) was also named yesterday.

It was named Henry Ct.

A road being created for Gin Gin's Pindari Park development was named Fantail Pl.