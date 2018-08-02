Council moves to be included in Tobruk decisions

RIGHT THE WRECK: Mayor Jack Dempsey at the visitor kiosk last year. He now wants to be included in decision making to right the Tobruk after its failed scuttling.

RIGHT THE WRECK: Mayor Jack Dempsey at the visitor kiosk last year. He now wants to be included in decision making to right the Tobruk after its failed scuttling. CONTRIBUTED

MORE demands to right the wreck of ex-HMAS Tobruk have surfaced as Bundaberg Regional Council and Fraser Coast Regional Council call to be involved in decision making.

The scuttling operation on June 29 was labelled a "devastating failure” by Burnett MP Stephen Bennett, after the ship come to rest on its side.

The NewsMail can now reveal both mayors have sent letters to Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch requesting to meet.

In the letter Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey wrote that both councils and their communities keenly engaged in preparations and watched with excitement as the process neared completion.

"Each council's contribution of more than $1.2 million was made with the expectation of long term economic benefits to the Wide Bay Burnett region,” Cr Dempsey wrote.

"Even though the ship came to rest on its side during the recent sinking, we remain optimistic these benefits can be realised.”

Yesterday the letter was addressed and the officials agreed to meet with the council to discuss the artificial reef.

Cr Dempsey said it was a step in the right direction to fixing the problem to ensure it becomes a world-class dive site.

"I'd like to thank the minister for heeding our call to be involved with decision making around the future of the ex-HMAS Tobruk,” he said.

"Establishing the dive site was a significant investment by the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg Regional Councils, in partnership with the Queensland Government, and we all want to make sure the full potential of this investment is realised.

"The minister has indicated she's committed to working with both councils to achieve the best possible outcome.”

It is understood a meeting will be held soon, involving senior officials of the Department of Environment and Science, Fraser Coast and Bundaberg Regional Councils to discuss the dive wreck's plan.