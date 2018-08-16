Menu
SHAKE UP: Councillors Wayne Honor and Bill Trevor could potentially switch portfolios at councils next ordinary meeting.
Council News

Council meets to discuss topics of local interest

Tahlia Stehbens
by
16th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
YESTERDAY Bundaberg Regional Council held its briefing meeting ahead of Tuesday's ordinary meeting to table current matters within the community.

All councillors attended the meeting except for Division 10 councillor John Learmonth, who was excused due to family circumstances.

In the meeting it was suggested Division 2 councillor Bill Trevor take over the roads and drainage portfolio from Division 3 councillor Wayne Honor and Cr Honor to take on the portfolio of environment and natural resources, with the two potentially switching portfolios.

The financial summary revealed the council had $28.4 million in surplus, with funds still to come through from upcoming rate payments.

It was also revealed Bundaberg Regional Council had finally received a reimbursement from what was a monetary guarantee made by the Newman Government back in 2013.

After the floods, the Newman Government promised to assist in land acquisitions costs to construct the Mount Perry levee, which were never received by council.

On Monday, the council received notice from Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe that they would be honouring the promise and would reimburse the council with $575,000.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said he phoned Mr Hinchliffe to personally thank him for honouring the past government's commitments.

Bundaberg News Mail

