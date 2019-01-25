Council looks at making playground shade not negotiable

FUN: Zarliah Prizeman, Keillee Prizeman and Jett Fitzhenry enjoying the new playground in the Botanic Gardens.

FUN: Zarliah Prizeman, Keillee Prizeman and Jett Fitzhenry enjoying the new playground in the Botanic Gardens. Mike Knott BUN240119PLAY3

SHOULD all new parks and playgrounds in the Bundaberg region have shade and cover provided from the start?

This was the question at this week's Bundaberg Regional Council briefing meeting on Tuesday.

The proposed seven-year draft strategy of the Parks and Open Space 2025 was discussed by a number of councillors at the meeting with concerns being raised about sun protection.

The strategy looks at the existing open space network resources and identify gaps or opportunities, potential improvements, as well as understanding the way our community use and values it.

A community survey was undertaken last year to gain the community's perspectives and opinions on parks and open spaces in our region.

The survey had now closed and more than 670 responses were received.

Community and environment general manager Gavin Steele addressed the meeting, saying, it was the most successful of all surveys conducted by council.

"There is a lot of interest in the parks and open space, which is great,” Mr Steele said.

The draft will need to be approved by councillors at next week's meeting, but a number of questions were raised in Tuesday's meeting.

Deputy mayor Bill Trevor asked if there was a chance any new parks or playgrounds be sun smart.

He stated with Queensland Education it was now mandatory that any outdoor play equipment was covered with shade.

"Can we adapt our strategy so that we don't build parks and then play catch-up three or four years later by putting shade over it,” he said.

"If we are building a park we budget enough to put a cover over it from day one.

"I would like to see it as mandatory - if we are building a park we cover it.”

He gave an example of the new park in North Bundaberg saying between 1-3pm people would disappear because of the sun.

Mr Steele said the delay of shade at that park was because the council wanted in open in time for school holidays.

He also said the document did mention it and it would be rolled out over time.

Cr Trevor agreed it was in the report, but said the timing wasn't always fast enough.

"Sometimes the part afterwards can linger out for quite a fair bit of time,” he said.

"I think if you are going to build it .... I mean you don't have a car with three tyres on it.”

After the draft is approved it will go out for public consultation for three weeks at the end of February.