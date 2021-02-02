Menu
The preferred site for the new Bundaberg Hospital.
Council lodge submission about preferred new hospital site

Mikayla Haupt
2nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
As the deadline for community consultation on the Bundaberg Hospital Redevelopment Project nears, the Bundaberg Regional Council has sent in their submission.

The council CEO Steve Johnston confirmed the submission had been lodged with the State Government in relation to the preferred site of the new hospital.

Mr Johnston told the NewsMail the submission reiterated their strong support for a “new Level 5 Bundaberg Hospital” and highlighted some concerns about infrastructure requirements and connectivity of the preferred site.

The NewsMail recently reported the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service had more than 100 community members and staff from across the entire catchment share feedback about their experiences and suggestions via the survey or in writing about the redevelopment project.

Matters like providing more care closer to home, clinical capability, providing a seamless patient journey through the proposed facility, parking, access to outdoor areas, cultural aspects, accessibility to the site, sustainability initiatives and the environment were all touched on by the respondents, a WBHHS spokesperson said.

If you would like to have your say, click here before February 14.

bundaberg hospital redevelopment project bundaberg regional council development health
