Council jumps at chance to bring Nitro Circus to Bundy

FLYING HIGH: Plans to bring Nitro Circus to Bundaberg are underway, the dare-devil sunt show has previoulsy been to Toowoomba.

FLYING HIGH: Plans to bring Nitro Circus to Bundaberg are underway, the dare-devil sunt show has previoulsy been to Toowoomba. Bev Lacey

FRIENDS with a passion for pushing the limits and having fun in the process, international sensation Nitro Circus has been thrilling fans across the globe since 2003.

And Bundaberg could be about to join the crazy ride, with Bundaberg Regional Council announcing it is in negotiations to bring the show to the Rum City as part of the 2020 Nitro Circus Live Regional Tour.

Fans love every dare-devil act Nitro Circus serves up, from a hit television shows to 3D movie, its live touring phenomenon that continues to travel across multiple continents each year and its world-renowned action sports competition.

Lead by motocross star and extreme sports stunt-man Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus has soared to literally insane heights since Pastrana and friends fisrt started making self-made DVDs filled with entertaining antics all produced from a Utah, USA garage.

Council's sport and recreation spokeswoman Helen Blackburn said while discussions around an event for Bundaberg were in the early stages, the thought of Nitro Circus heading to Bundaberg exciting.

"The last time an even of the same calibre was held in the region was when Crusty Demons performed to massive crowds in 2010," she said.

RIDE ON: Council's sport and recreation spokeswoman Helen Blackburn said while discussions around an event for Bundaberg were in the early stages, the thought of Nitro Circus heading to Bundaberg exciting. Bundaberg Regional Council

"Nitro Circus have a huge following and I am sure there are many fans in Bundaberg who would love to see them put on one great show in our region.

"The fact that these discussions are in place is a very positive indicator that big-named events see our town as great place to showcase their talent."

Cr Blackburn said, if given the green light the event had the potential to attract thousands of fans and inject an significant amount into the economy.

"Based on the last regional tour, a minimum of 7000 spectators attended," she said.

"Some 2660 spectators are expected to be non-locals who travel to the event, which could inject more than $730,000 into our economy, a fantastic outcome for the region."