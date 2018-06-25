Council in cash splash for water park

FAMILY FUN: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Norville Pool facility manager Michele Watson discuss the new play area and water facility planned for the pool.

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has revealed $800,000 for a family-focused water area at Norville Pool will be a key announcement in Bundaberg Regional Council's budget to be handed down on Thursday.

Mr Dempsey said the pool was already a great facility for lap swimmers and the new developments would provide added value for families and children.

"Whether it's from the water play area to the big bucket, it'll be the place to come and share those family activities," he said.

"What we'll have now are strict and dedicated future champions coming here to train, as well as a families who just want a nice quiet area."

The funds are in addition to the $1.2 million spent last year on shade equipment and the modernisation of the park.

"This particular site already has the hard infrastructure in place (with) heavy duty water pipes and connections," Mr Dempsey said.

"We'll look towards better access and how we can put more shade into this particular area as well."

Bundaberg Swim Academy owner Michele Watson said pool users frequently requested more shaded areas and play facilities, and a proposed structure to cover the 50m pool would be sure to please.

"We have up to 7000 people through the gates a month in summer and additional shade would be very helpful," Ms Watson said.

"It will be good for when we're teaching schools in the middle of the day and it will come into play with chemicals becoming more cost effective."

Ms Watson said they were excited about the continued development following last winter's renovations, and that water safety was important to learn from a young age.

"We know young families like water parks to play in and it's a safe environment for young children," she said.

"We've got lots of lifeguards here to keep an eye on people and it's a good investment in the community.

"The facility is becoming a lot more family oriented and that's what we want. Not just for the people who swim laps but we need to teach children and young families about water in a safe way.

"It is beneficial not just for young people but also for people with disabilities who an use a fun, shallow area to gain some water confidence and enjoy it at the same time."

Council venues and facilities spokesman John Learmonth said the investment would allow the completion of the shaded bucket play area and provide a $300,000 shade cover over the 25m pool.

"Concept plans for the water play area are expected to be available early September, with council now ready to call tenders to design and construct the facility," he said.

Tenders close on July 17.