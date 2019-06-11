Council impounds vehicles

NORTH Burnett Regional Council has issued Vehicle Impoundment Notices for two cars it has impounded.

The first vehicle, a champagne-coloured Peugeot 407 wagon with the registration number CGK83W, was impounded on the Burnett Highway in Blairmore.

The second vehicle, a blue-coloured Holden Commodore sedan with the registration number 792WSL, was impounded on Anzac Parade in Gayndah.

If the vehicles are not collected by close of business on June 30, they will become property of the council in accordance with the North Burnett Regional Council Local Laws.

For more information about the vehicles, contact the North Burnett Regional Council Compliance Department on 1300 696 272, or visit your closest Council Administration Centre.