Council hopeful sued over alleged Facebook claims

by Vanda Carson
31st Mar 2020 2:07 PM
THE owner of a waste recycling company has sued a candidate for the Ipswich City Council elections, after he claims he was falsely called a liar and a troll who knowingly associates with corrupt people on Facebook.

Roy Wilson, a director of NuGrow Pty Ltd since 2013, sued council candidate Gary Duffy in the District Court in Brisbane on March 23 seeking unspecified damages for hurting his reputation.

Mr Wilson has asked the court to ban Mr Duffy, from East Ipswich, from publishing comments calling him a troll or someone who associates with corrupt people.

Mr Wilson alleges Mr Duffy posted online comments about him "when he knew or ought to have known that the publications would cause persons who saw or read the words published to think less of and avoid" Mr Wilson.

NuGrow founder Roy Wilson, at his Swanbank compost plant where he turns waste such as sour milk, grease trap waste and other disgusting waste liquids in to valuable soil and compose. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
NuGrow founder Roy Wilson, at his Swanbank compost plant where he turns waste such as sour milk, grease trap waste and other disgusting waste liquids in to valuable soil and compose. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

In his claim filed in court Mr Wilson alleges Mr Duffy made the defamatory comments in nine comments posted on Facebook between June 2018 and February this year on either his Facebook page "Duffy 2020" or his private Facebook account.

In the posts complained of, Mr Duffy commented on newspaper stories which referred to allegations that Nu Grow used contaminated water from the Amberley RAAF Base containing toxic firefighting chemicals to feed its compost, and linked Nu Grow to smells in the suburb of Ripley.

Division 4 Ipswich City Council candidate Gary Duffy.
Division 4 Ipswich City Council candidate Gary Duffy.

Mr Wilson says in his claim that his lawyers slapped Mr Duffy with a concerns notice on Christmas Eve, asking he remove three Facebook posts and a letter posted on Mr Duffy's website, apologise and stop repeating the untrue claims.

Mr Duffy did remove a December 2019 Facebook post and amended another post to remove the reference to Nu Grow and replace it with "Ipswich composting companies", the claim states, but Mr Duffy has "otherwise failed to remove the notice publications or provide a written retraction and apology or a written undertaking".

Mr Duffy has not yet filed a defence to the claims.

No court date has been set for hearing.

Mr Duffy came fourth in division four of the Ipswich City Council elections.

Originally published as Council hopeful sued over alleged Facebook claims

council elections 2020 defamation facebook ipswich city council ipswichvotes2020 litigation online slurs

