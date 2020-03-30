Menu
Bundaberg Regional Council.
Council News

Council holiday parks close to new visitors

Crystal Jones
by
30th Mar 2020 4:18 PM

A CONFINEMENT Direction Order has been made banning all non-essential travel.

To comply with the directive issued by Queensland's chief health officer, Bundaberg Regional Council's holiday parks will close their gates to any new visitors. 

The council is urging holiday makers or visitors to the region to follow Federal and State Government advice to remain at home at this time.

Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Steve Johnston said staff were making arrangements to contact all holiday makers who had booked at any of the council run facilities to offer refunds.

"Our priority is to ensure the safety of Bundaberg region residents by complying with the Queensland Government Confinement Direction Order" he said.

"Ordinarily we welcome visitors to our beautiful region, but in these extraordinary times we are asking them to stay at home.

"Council staff will be making contact with those affected and offering alternative arrangements."

You can contact Bundaberg Regional Council via phone 1300 883 699, online at https://www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au/ and via the Snap, Send Solve mobile phone application.
 

