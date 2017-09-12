Council hits back at Landcare's claims

BUNDABERG Regional Council have hit back at claims it has lost touch with the community.
The claims came from Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson after the council charged the not-for-profit organisation a business rate of $24 to dump green waste.
A council spokesman told the NewsMail it was "rather disingenuous” of Mr Johnson not to acknowledge the support the council had provided to Bundaberg Landcare over time.
"Council can understand Mr Johnson's self-interest in this matter,” he said.
He said Mr Johnson was wide off the mark when he claimed the council was not supporting community organisations across the Bundaberg region.
"Council records for the 2016/17 financial year reveal more than $738,000 contributed to the community in donations and concessions,” he said.
"In the 2016/17 financial year, council contributed more than $290,000 to community organisation and community services with everything from toy library, young people in sport, community grants program and life education included in the donations.”
The spokesman also said there was rates support for community halls and organisations, free water allocation for sporting groups with fields to maintain and sewerage concessions for eligible groups which in total amounted to another $448,000.
"It is clear Mr Johnson's claims are simply not valid,” the spokesman said.