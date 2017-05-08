Council has plans in place to cull bin chickens

IF YOU'VE been to the park for lunch and had those pesky, rubbish hungry ibises at your feet begging for some scraps, you're not the only one.

Bundaberg Regional Council admits the region has an ibis problem but say plans and programs are in place to manage the large population of the birds.

"While the ibis enjoys a connection with Bundaberg created through its linkages to Bert Hinkler, our famed pioneer aviator who gained inspiration from watching the flight of the large bird, it continues to create problems due to its reputation as a scavenger," council environment and natural resources spokesman Bill Trevor said.

Cr Trevor said large numbers of the bird had been noted at local waste facilities and the Botanic Gardens.

A contractor engaged by the council is running a control program involving nest destruction and egg collection.

Cr Trevor stressed the control program was operated under an approved Damage Mitigation Permit.

Once the contract has expired, he said the council would explore using its own staff for ibis management.

"Ibis are a protected wildlife species and council believes developing a three year wildlife plan to deal with the birds would provide a more focussed approach to management.

Cr Trevor said scrap foods should not be left accessible to the scavenger species, known colloquially as bin chickens.

"People should not encourage the birds by feeding them," he said.

"In nature, the ibis play a tremendous environmental role as pest management experts feeding on grubs and insects."