Council gives more to Moore Park Beach community

MOORE Park Beach residents now have another reason to enjoy the great outdoors with Bundaberg Regional Council upgrading facilities in the area.

Divisional representative Jason Bartels said the council's two most recent projects were adding to the liveability Moore Park residents enjoyed.

"We have recently completed a 650m stretch of pathway along Murdochs Road which is providing connectivity for residents to facilities and services,” Cr Bartels said.

"Since its completion I have already seen many residents and young families putting this pathway to good use.

"The project is part of Council's long-term goal to provide connectivity from Moore Park Road to Palm View Drive which will link up with our existing pathway network that stretches to the foreshore.”

Cr Bartels said Malvern Drive Park was also set for an upgrade.

"Within Malvern Drive Park we already have playground equipment and a picnic shelter and this month we will be adding barbecue facilities and a quarter-sized basketball court.

"This will be a terrific inclusion in this popular park which will soon provide recreation opportunities for children.”

The council's also been working with residents on foreshore enhancements and more beach access points, including disability beach access.