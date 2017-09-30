Council gives back rooster

SOME of Julieann and Ronald Hughes questions were answered this week as two Bundaberg Regional Council representatives returned their rooster to them, after a story in the NewsMail.

"Thank you - after all this time, we have our rooster back home,” Mrs Hughes said.

"They delivered it, put it back in the chook pen and took a photo of it.

"The council said they are still looking into the tape.”

The Settlement Rd couple live on a 10ha property and have been receiving compliance and infringement notices, have had a rooster taken away and have racked up thousands of dollars in fines they aren't paying.

They've described living with constant complaints as living in hell.

The Hughes first came to the NewsMail in September last year with a story of a fowl feud between their neighbours and their beloved roosters which turned into a reoccurring saga.

It came to the point where the Hughes got rid of all of their rooster, but that didn't stop the complaints.

In the most recent incident Mr Hughes said he was told this time they have evidence of the rooster crowing, but when he asked to see it he was denied.

Mrs Hughes said when the rooster was returned, she was told the council was still investigating the tape.

In May one of the roosters were seized by the council, Mrs Hughes says without writing to say they were coming to get the rooster and nothing to say we can get it back in two weeks, just their word.

She said the same thing happened when the rooster was returned, there was no paperwork just two men from the council.

On Tuesday a council spokesman said the matter involving the complaint was under investigation and so the council was unable to provide information.

"Almost 100% of complaints received by council for investigation and action by local laws officers are the result of neighbours unable to resolve a dispute,” he said.