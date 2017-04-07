Council gets tick of approval

RIVERSIDE PLANNING: Mayor Jack Dempsey points out the land secured by Council for future use by the residents of Bundaberg.

THE Bundaberg Regional Council has received a tick of approval for its financial management from the Queensland Auditor-General allowing it to bring forward key projects to the region.

The Queensland Audit Office provides an independent audit about the reliability of financial statements produced by state and local governments.

It measures the financial sustainability of local governments gauging their short and long-term sustainability through their operating surplus ratios, net financial liabilities ratios and asset sustainability ratios.

It then rates the relative risk by three categories: low, moderate and high.

The council's asset sustainability ratio for the end of the 2015-16 financial year was at 37% and an average asset sustainability ratio of 81.66%, considered a moderate risk.

A low percentage may indicate that the asset base is relatively new, which may result from rectifying extensive natural disaster damage, as is the case with Bundaberg Regional Council.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was great to see the average asset sustainability ratio decreasing in a steady manner following a high rate of asset replacement in recent years in response to natural disasters.

"An elevated level of expenditure was needed after the floods of 2011 and 2013 to replace damaged infrastructure and help the community to recover,” Cr Dempsey said.

"To put this into context, it would be similar to someone having to replace their own assets after a natural disaster damaged their household.

"Items of necessity would need to be replaced as quickly as possible because these aren't the sort of items you can put off replacing.”

Cr Dempsey said the Auditor-General's Report was a strong endorsement of the council's financial management.

The council's operating surplus ratio was at 4.47% with an average operating surplus of 1.46% (low risk), while the council's net financial ratio was at -5.4% (low risk).