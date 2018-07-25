Council gets high at Auswide Bank building

FUTURE: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Auswide Bank chief people and property officer Gayle Job announce Council will lease the top two levels of the building to bring Bargara and Bundaberg Council workers together.

TAHLIA STEHBENS

THE Bundaberg Regional Council yesterday announced their staff offices would be unified from across the region and would soon reside within the same CBD vicinity.

As the NewsMail revealed last week, council will lease the top two levels of the Auswide Bank building, to be occupied by staff currently situated at Bargara.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was all about "bringing the team back together”.

"Finally after many years of waiting to find a home... we've secured accommodation here to bring the Bargara staff in to the Bundaberg regional CBD,” he said.

"The beautiful part about this relationship is not just the continual reinvigoration of the CBD, it's a cost saving for the ratepayers of the Bundaberg region.”

Cr Dempsey said the move, which had been discussed since 2004, would improve existing transport issues and increase connectivity and efficiencies.

"At the current time there will be approximately 80 staff relocated and we're looking for a smooth transition for this particular facility to take place early in the New Year,” he said.

The mayor said they would consider opening up staff parking spaces to the broader community on weekends to ease current CBD parking pressures.

Auswide Bank chief people and property officer Gayle Job said it was a great win for both parties.