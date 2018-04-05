Council flags height concerns with 9-storey Bargara project

THE developers behind a controversial Bargara development have been hit with a 10-page request for more information from Bundaberg Regional Council.

Just three weeks after the development application for a nine storey high-rise on the Esplanade at Bargara was submitted to the council, the information request asks the applicant, Esplanade Jewel Pty Ltd, to provide additional information on a number of points.

Among the issues highlighted by assessing council officers is the building height, car parking, access and intersections, its environment management and the close proximity to Mon Repos Regional Park.

The information request states that "in a number of instances the proposed development does not comply with the performance outcomes of the high density residential zone code, multi-unit residential uses code and business uses code, which relate to building height, built form and design".

The document asks the developer to provide more information to justify why the development should proceed, despite conflicting with height limitations.

Failing this, it goes on to ask the applicant to amend the proposed development to rectify the areas on non-compliance including to reduce the hight from nine storeys to meet the "high density residential zone code (which) stipulates a building height of three storeys and 11m, with an increase to 5 storeys and 20m for exemplary development".

The information request also asks the applicant "reduce residential density in the larger of the proposed buildings and make improvements to the built form "specifically building bulk and solid materials/ design presented to Burkitt St and a larger scale building than existing residential uses of this type".

The development application has also been pulled up on its lack of information regarding the site's proximity to Mon Repos Regional Park.

"The close proximity to the regionally, nationally and globally significant Mon Repos turtle rookery and regional park has not been appropriately considered as the assessment presented in the planning report is primarily limited to an assessment of coastal vegetation cover and natural coastal hazards," the information request states.

"Insufficient information has been provided to demonstrate how the proposed development will not exacerbate lighting spill impacts from the development with effective measures to protect fauna in accordance with PO8 of the Nuisance Code."

The application has divided the Bargara community with numerous social media posts concerning the development attracting hundreds of comments, both for and against.

The developer had until June 20 to provide the additional information.