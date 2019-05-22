Menu
FINANCE: Cr Steve Cooper said fees and charges would be increasing for the next financial year.
Council News

Council fees increase for 2019-2020

Tahlia Stehbens
by
22nd May 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Regional Council's fees and charges for the 2019-20 financial year have been determined and agreed upon unanimously.

Council's finance portfolio spokesman Steve Cooper yesterday said at their monthly meeting that the register had been revised for consideration.

"The fees and charges have generally been increased by approximately 2.5 per cent,” Cr Cooper said.

"Some fees and charges have been rounded up to promote administrative efficiency and ease of application and use.”

The Local Government Act 2009 states that council cannot charge more for a cost recovery service than the cost of the service, and therefore the 2.5 per cent increase in fees reflects the increased cost to council.

Council's Register of Fees and Charges comprises of two sections.

A cost-recovery section, which contains fees for services of a regulatory nature which generally only council can provide, and a commercial section, which comprises services which the community is not obliged to obtain from council.

Both sets of fees and charges are divided into departments and sections, and are numbered accordingly, to facilitate administrative efficiency and ease of use.

