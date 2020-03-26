Council facilities closed to public from tomorrow

Bundaberg Regional Council will not open many of its services tomorrow. Its administration building in Bourbong St will remain open. Picture: Brian Cassidy.

BUNDABERG Regional Council has hastened the closure of many of its services, which will not reopen today.

The council has decided not to reopen its pools, libraries, galleries, and the Alexandra Park Zoo. Waste facilities remain open, but recycled good shops have closed.

The Bundaberg Administration Centre in Bourbong St will remain open, but other service centres will be closed to the public.

Chief executive Stephen Johnston apologised for the closures, which initially had been planned from tomorrow, and said the council would let the public know as soon as it knew when services would reopen.

Mr Johnston considered the local government area’s geographic size to be an asset when determining how services would be affected by coronavirus measures.

He said he had the option to move staff to needed locations, if their colleagues were to contract the virus, partly because of the geographic distance of the LGA, which covers 6444 sqkm.

“As a regional council we probably provide more services than just about any other council in Australia,” Mr Johnston said.

“So we provide our own water and sewerage, we provide our own waste collection, so our range of services is quite diverse. But when you look at this sort of slowdown, we have got to try and work out what the impacts are on those specific business areas.

“It’s actually a strength, because we can move staff into different areas, so a lot of skill sets are transferable.”

An example he provided was the number of water treatment plants he was responsible for, including near Woodgate, in Gin Gin and Childers.

“So if a water treatment plant operator at the Gin Gin plant, for instance, gets COVID-19 and is not able to perform, I can bring someone from another area that hasn’t had exposure,” he said.

“While a number of people are indoor staff positions, we can safely house them in their own homes … there are other jobs as a council we’ve physically got people out here on the front line.”

Residents can phone the council on 1300 883 699.

Council closures

Waste facilities will remain open, however, residents are advised Recycled Goods Shops will cease to operate

All libraries to close to the public from end of business Wednesday, 25 March.

BRAG and Charts to close from end of business this Wednesday, 25 March

Alexandra Park Zoo to be closed to the public from end of business Wednesday, 25 March

Hinkler Hall of Aviation and Fairymead House to close from end of business Wednesday, 25 March

All Council pools to close from end of business Wednesday, 25 March

The Bundaberg Administration Centre on Bourbong Street will remain open between 8.15am and 4.45pm weekdays. Other Council customer service areas will close to the public (including Neighbourhood Centres, Planning Counter, Civic Arcade Counter, Cemetery) this Wednesday, 25 March. Customer services will also be available via phone 1300 883 699, online here and via the Snap, Send Solve app. Critical face-to-face meetings will be by appointment.

All routine inspections will cease from close of business this Wednesday, 25 March (Food, Health, Local Laws, Building & Plumbing)

Parking enforcement will be suspended from this Wednesday 25 March

All bookings for outdoor events will be cancelled from this Wednesday, 25 March