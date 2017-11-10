Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Council extends free green waste dumping

CLEAN-UP: You can now dump green waste for free until November 26.
CLEAN-UP: You can now dump green waste for free until November 26. Mike Knott BUN081117HOODSROAD2

THE free disposal of green waste at Bundaberg region waste facilities has been extended until November 26 following the Melbourne Cup day storm.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said council staff had reported there was still a significant amount of green waste on the ground so the council had agreed to extend the free green waste disposal by two weeks.

"As at noon (yesterday) more than 550 tonnes of green waste has been delivered to council's waste facilities since Wednesday,” he said.

Cr Dempsey said residents had disposed of 1900 separate loads of waste, which included 300 tonnes at the University Dr dump alone.

The extension applies to green waste only. Other waste will only be accepted for free until tomorrow.

Bundaberg News Mail

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Seeing green over sign

Seeing green over sign

The placement of one particular Greens piece of advertising has caught the attention of a South Kolan delivery driver.

BREAKING: Labor promises $10m makeover for Bundy High

Bundy High will get a revamp under Labor.

Leanne Donaldson says school is a priority

BREAKING: LNP commits to drug rehab facility in Bundy

ELECTION PROMISE: IWC CEO Ara Harathunian (centre), with Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and the LNP's Bundaberg candidate, David Batt, has welcomed the party's promise. The IWC and the NewsMail have campaigned for a rehab facility for the region for two years.

State election promises keep rolling in

Man accused of stealing neighbour's wine

VICTIM: Percy Pashley says his neighbour stole wine.

Knife pulled in incident

Local Partners