Council extends free green waste dumping

CLEAN-UP: You can now dump green waste for free until November 26. Mike Knott BUN081117HOODSROAD2

THE free disposal of green waste at Bundaberg region waste facilities has been extended until November 26 following the Melbourne Cup day storm.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said council staff had reported there was still a significant amount of green waste on the ground so the council had agreed to extend the free green waste disposal by two weeks.

"As at noon (yesterday) more than 550 tonnes of green waste has been delivered to council's waste facilities since Wednesday,” he said.

Cr Dempsey said residents had disposed of 1900 separate loads of waste, which included 300 tonnes at the University Dr dump alone.

The extension applies to green waste only. Other waste will only be accepted for free until tomorrow.